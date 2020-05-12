TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRUE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TrueCar from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.31.

TRUE stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.46. 84,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,693. TrueCar has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $6.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 14.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $83.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. TrueCar’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, CEO Michael Darrow purchased 100,000 shares of TrueCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.33 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,821.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the first quarter worth about $352,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TrueCar by 5.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,074,000 after acquiring an additional 101,515 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 101.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 12,869 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in TrueCar in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TrueCar by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 194,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

