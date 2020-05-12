UBS Group Raises Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $100.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price objective lifted by UBS Group from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QRVO. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Qorvo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.45.

QRVO stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.90. 1,949,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,086,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $787.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.38 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 275.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

