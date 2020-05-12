Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,784,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,222. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.50. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.55.

A number of research analysts have commented on UA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

