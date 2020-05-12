Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on QURE. ValuEngine cut shares of Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uniqure from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:QURE traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.90. 28,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. Uniqure has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. Analysts predict that Uniqure will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 59,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,877 shares of company stock worth $1,976,045 in the last ninety days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Uniqure in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uniqure by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniqure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

