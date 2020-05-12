United Community Banks (UCBI) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI):

5/8/2020 – United Community Banks was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/5/2020 – United Community Banks had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $19.00 to $23.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2020 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/23/2020 – United Community Banks had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/18/2020 – United Community Banks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

3/24/2020 – United Community Banks was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/18/2020 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/17/2020 – United Community Banks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “United Community Bank is a bank holding company. United conducts its operations through a community-focused operating model of separate community banks, which, as of December 31, 2016, operated at 139 locations throughout the Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, Georgia, and Gainesville, Georgia metropolitan statistical areas, upstate and coastal South Carolina, north and coastal Georgia, western North Carolina, and east Tennessee. The community banks offer a range of retail and corporate banking services, including checking, savings and time deposit accounts, secured and unsecured loans, wire transfers, brokerage services and other financial services. The Company operates through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, Blairsville, Georgia (the Bank). The Bank owns an insurance agency, United Community Insurance Services, Inc., known as United Community Advisory Services, which is a subsidiary of the Bank. “

NASDAQ UCBI traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. The stock had a trading volume of 740,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.41. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.39.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). United Community Banks had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,429,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,266,000 after purchasing an additional 118,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,128,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,480,000 after buying an additional 585,490 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,402,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,064,000 after buying an additional 458,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,987,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,253,000 after buying an additional 133,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after buying an additional 118,592 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

