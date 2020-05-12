United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.668-6.668 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.35 billion.

UNFI has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of United Natural Foods from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays raised shares of United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of United Natural Foods to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered United Natural Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.44.

NYSE:UNFI traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,808,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,620. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

