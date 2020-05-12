United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Increased by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,843 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 2.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,906,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,195,157,000 after purchasing an additional 729,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,483,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,334,304,000 after purchasing an additional 375,783 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,333,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,090,158,000 after purchasing an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $916,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $727,585,000. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,114,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,891. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

