UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Compton Capital Management Inc. RI

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,406,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.77.

UNH stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $287.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,204,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,295,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $264.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.