Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th.

Universal Insurance has raised its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Universal Insurance has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

UVE traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $17.32. 5,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,474. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.12. Universal Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $235.28 million during the quarter. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.53 per share, with a total value of $107,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,485,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,986,733.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sean P. Downes acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,488,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,842,907.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $191,900 over the last 90 days. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential homeowner's insurance. It also provides personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire, and commercial residential multi-peril; and allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, as well as liability and personal articles coverages.

