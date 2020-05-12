UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys New Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Edward Jones upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.33.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,561. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.23. 2,037,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,589. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $260.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. The company has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 55.89%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.