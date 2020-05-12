UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Buys Shares of 33,363 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 33,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.23. The stock had a trading volume of 5,029,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,825,400. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.51. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

