UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $334,000 in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 33.6% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

In other news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,449,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 248.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.16.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.