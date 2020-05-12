UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $375,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,137,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.92. 3,886,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,151. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $35.41 and a 52-week high of $54.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.