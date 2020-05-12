UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $481,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.91. 3,117,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,188,891. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.32.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

