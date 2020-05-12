UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 1.7% of UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 24,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,928,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $476,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded up $7.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.39. 1,313,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,848. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.23. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

