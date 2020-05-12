UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 42,243 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,243 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TROW. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 12,170.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 261,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 259,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 28,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

TROW traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $112.67. The company had a trading volume of 889,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,146. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.47. The company has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

TROW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.08.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.