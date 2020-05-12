UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Sells 586 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp cut its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,565,385,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.05.

In other news, Director John Frank bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,095,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,340. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.55 and a beta of 1.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

