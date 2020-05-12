UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Trims Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,905,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,870,000 after acquiring an additional 950,202 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,061,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,382,000 after purchasing an additional 498,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,790,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,545,000 after purchasing an additional 182,962 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,606,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,968,000 after purchasing an additional 64,880 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $34.25. 7,592,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,297,334. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.01. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

