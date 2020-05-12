Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Acquired by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.63. 867,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,586. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $130.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.80.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

