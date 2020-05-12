Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,552 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,980,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,415,000 after buying an additional 2,081,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,509,000 after buying an additional 1,917,713 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,726,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,626,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.60. 336,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

