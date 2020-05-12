Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Lowered by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Roble Belko & Company Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 19,110,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,008,000 after buying an additional 232,093 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 257,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 647,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,531,000 after purchasing an additional 21,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,874,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,281,240. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

