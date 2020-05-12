Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,912,000 after buying an additional 5,148,893 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $706,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 9,812,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $36.32. 13,168,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,831,744. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.