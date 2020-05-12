Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lifted by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,563,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,560,790. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.36.

