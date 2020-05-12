Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Smithfield Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.4% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $32,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 83,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $150.00. 216,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,148. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $110.05 and a twelve month high of $186.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

