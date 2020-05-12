Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 162,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 463,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,963,000 after buying an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 232,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,539,000 after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.99. The stock had a trading volume of 6,625,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,291,928. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.24.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

