Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 98,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,758 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6,784.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,443 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,769,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,948. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $82.87.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

