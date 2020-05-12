Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VB. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,856,000.

VB stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $135.21. 855,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,485,508. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.93.

