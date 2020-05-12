Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Aspiriant LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $36,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $285,000.

VOO stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,463,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,721. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.88 and its 200-day moving average is $278.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

