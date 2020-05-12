Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,808 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smithfield Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $66,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $266.05. The company had a trading volume of 228,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,936,721. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $311.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.55 and a 200-day moving average of $278.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.