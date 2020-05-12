Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 7.7% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,471,000 after buying an additional 3,788,315 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,963,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,472,000 after buying an additional 1,764,672 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,031,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,463,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.68. 4,344,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,024,780. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $76.49 and a 52-week high of $89.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

