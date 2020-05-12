Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 26,128,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,943 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% during the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,845,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,843,000 after acquiring an additional 644,931 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933,528 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,014,000 after acquiring an additional 116,604 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $147.49. 4,240,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,744,806. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.61.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

