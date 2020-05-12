Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,340,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 230,133 shares during the period. Viavi Solutions makes up about 1.8% of Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 742.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.22. 3,256,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84. Viavi Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.