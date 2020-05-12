W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 37,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,424 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Bank of America by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,041,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,684,000 after purchasing an additional 313,988 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 64,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 18,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. The stock had a trading volume of 68,597,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,506,900. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.