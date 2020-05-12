W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $5.81 Million Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.4% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,588,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,057 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,075,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063,190 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,474,000 after acquiring an additional 200,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,296,000 after acquiring an additional 44,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,953 shares of company stock worth $1,810,561 over the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $238.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,037,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,200. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.67. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

