W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $7.31 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,325,502,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,264,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,563,444,000 after purchasing an additional 295,467 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,462,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,700,167,000 after purchasing an additional 218,275 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after purchasing an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,152,433,000 after purchasing an additional 179,524 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total value of $85,258.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,578,309 shares of company stock worth $103,802,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,580.52.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $14.89 on Monday, reaching $1,403.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,987,155. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $947.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,208.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,323.32.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

