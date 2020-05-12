W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 1.9% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $7,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTX. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in United Technologies by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 229,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,357,000 after buying an additional 72,635 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $784,000. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in United Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.07.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,179,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The company has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.03. United Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

