W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,676,410,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,388,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,665,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,208,177 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,672,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,328,591,000 after acquiring an additional 779,059 shares during the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $2.10 on Monday, hitting $93.37. 7,036,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,747,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.05.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

