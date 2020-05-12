W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 619 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,131 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Oracle were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $53.53. 8,120,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,028,785. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.10.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

