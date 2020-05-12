W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 789 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,404,864 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.89. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

