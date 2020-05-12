Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBA. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $506,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 26,649 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 54,064 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.50. The stock had a trading volume of 470,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,034,322. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $35.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

