Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $539,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,484 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 987,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after acquiring an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Waste Management from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.69.

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,138,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.84. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, VP Steve Batchelor sold 41,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $5,129,387.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,782.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock valued at $17,185,208. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

