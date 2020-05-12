Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Selecta Biosciences (SELB)

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ: SELB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/8/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock.

5/8/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/7/2020 – Selecta Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Selecta Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Selecta Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/2/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/1/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/28/2020 – Selecta Biosciences is now covered by analysts at HC Wainwright. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.00 price target on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/16/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $3.25 price target on the stock.

4/11/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/9/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/19/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.25 price target on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Selecta Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/13/2020 – Selecta Biosciences had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.31. The company had a trading volume of 70,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.30. Selecta Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.54.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07. On average, analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $10,943,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $7,816,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $7,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 239,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 695,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

