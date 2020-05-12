Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Position Lifted by Marino Stram & Associates LLC

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter worth about $2,157,509,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,190,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,244,000 after buying an additional 488,783 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,684,000 after buying an additional 2,304,769 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,840,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,396,000 after acquiring an additional 13,773,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,227,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,730,000 after acquiring an additional 193,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,075,720.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 51,361,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.