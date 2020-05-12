Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,452,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,729 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 0.6% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $41,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after buying an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Shares of WFC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 53,351,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74 shares in the company, valued at $2,185.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.