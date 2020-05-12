Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Employers Holdings Inc.

Employers Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Co makes up about 1.4% of Employers Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Employers Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. 53,271,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

