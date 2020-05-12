Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,134 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,059,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 579,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,181,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,660,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,541,000 after acquiring an additional 7,736,141 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 22,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.02. The company had a trading volume of 48,503,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,205,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

In related news, CEO Charles W. Scharf bought 173,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Noski purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

