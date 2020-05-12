Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) CEO Sells $6,370,146.42 in Stock

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. 4,341,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.
Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research cut their target price on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.
Wendys Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.
Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Wendys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.