Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) CEO Sells $6,370,146.42 in Stock

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 300,054 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $6,370,146.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,939,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ WEN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.78. 4,341,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,701,025. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. Wendys Co has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $404.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.36%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wendys by 219.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,163,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 356,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Wendys from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Longbow Research cut their target price on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Wendys from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

