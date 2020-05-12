Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,085,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932,073 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners makes up about 1.3% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 5.88% of Western Midstream Partners worth $84,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 46,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 35.7% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,004 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 83.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 24,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,884 shares in the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Ure purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Crane bought 340,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,999,909.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 499,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,933,250.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Western Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

WES stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.90. 2,645,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 3.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $31.99.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.78 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 11.48%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.03%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.99%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

