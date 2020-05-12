Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Mad River Investors

Mad River Investors lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 10.5% of Mad River Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mad River Investors’ holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $6,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 909.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth $40,000. 56.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.37. 198,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,596. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

