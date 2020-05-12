WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) issued its earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 45.98% and a return on equity of 9.92%.

Shares of WHF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.64. 4,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,714. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $192.93 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.86.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director G Stacy Smith bought 3,700 shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.85 per share, with a total value of $51,245.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Marco A. Collazos bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 168,225 shares of company stock worth $1,849,775. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

